Tony Pulis appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager

Sheffield Wednesday have appointed Tony Pulis as their new manager.

The 62-year-old has been out of management since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Pulis succeeds Garry Monk, who was sacked on Monday.

"Pulis brings a wealth of experience to Hillsborough having overseen a mammoth 1,123 senior games through almost three decades in the dugout," read a club statement.

Wednesday sit in 23rd place in the Championship, having won two of their last 12 matches.

A run of four straight league defeats was ended with a 1-0 win against Bournemouth on November 3 before last Saturday's goalless draw with Millwall, which proved Monk's last game in charge.

Wednesday were given a 12-point deduction in August for the 2020-21 season after being found guilty of breaching EFL spending rules, but the penalty was halved to six points last week following an appeal.

Wednesday's next game is away to Preston North End on November 21. They visit Swansea City four days later, live on Sky Sports, before Pulis' former side Stoke visit Hillsborough on November 28.