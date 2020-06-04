Cardiff boss Neil Harris predicts salary caps across EFL

Neil Harris says the goalposts will change for all managers looking to recruit in the summer

Cardiff manager Neil Harris believes salary caps will have to be introduced throughout the EFL in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

EFL chairman Rick Parry warned last month that clubs faced a £200m financial hole by the end of September.

Salary cap proposals were sent to clubs in Leagues One and Two while Parry told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee that a salary cap and other cost control measures were "absolutely essential".

"I think the reality is that economics are going to hit," Harris told Sky Sports News. "It's hit the industry already and I think it's going to continue to hit.

"Even the agents are getting hit at the moment.

"Football is going to change, maybe not at the top level immediately but in the leagues below certainly.

"Salary caps into League One and Two, in the Championship salary caps will, I believe, come into play. Players demanding salaries are going to completely change."

Cardiff are currently focused on the return of the Championship season which is set to resume on June 20.

The Bluebirds were just two points off the play-off places when the campaign was suspended leaving them with realistic hopes of promotion to the Premier League.

Harris admits that puts them in a very difficult position when it comes to planning in the current financial climate.

"What division are we going to be in next year? We've got a chance of being in the Premier League so we would look at that and think two drastically different budgets," he added.

"If we are in the Championship then I think like 95 per cent of Football League clubs we are going to have to adjust accordingly.

"The chairman has already spoken about it publicly and I think all football managers understand that the goalposts are going to move in the summer."