Mick McCarthy: Cardiff manager signs new two-year contract until 2023

Mick McCarthy has signed a new two-year contract to remain as Cardiff manager until 2023.

The former Wolves, Millwall, Ipswich and Republic of Ireland boss was initially appointed in January, succeeding Neil Harris, until the end of the season.

Cardiff are unbeaten in McCarthy's 10 matches, winning seven, to move to within two points of the play-offs, leading to the Bluebirds tying the 62-year-old down to a long-term contract along with long-time assistant Terry Connor.

McCarthy, who left Cypriot First Division club APOEL before joining Cardiff, said: "TC and I have enjoyed every minute of the time we've had at this great club so far and we're delighted to be staying. I'd like to thank Vincent for offering us the opportunity to do that.

"The players have responded to us over these past 10 games in the manner we hoped they would, and it's a pleasure working with them each day in training.

2:02 Highlights of Cardiff's 4-0 home win over Derby in the Championship on Tuesday

"Credit to them for the efforts they've put in so far and the results they've earned. They're enjoying it and deservedly so. I'm very much looking forward to the future."

Cardiff's game at Huddersfield on Friday, live on Sky Sports, will be McCarthy's 1,000th game as a manager.

Chairman Vincent Tan said: "Mick and Terry have done a fantastic job over these past two months and I'm thrilled that they will be staying with us longer term.

"Mick is an experienced and respected manager whose work ethic, discipline and honesty I respect and admire. I am confident that he is the right man for our club and the right man to take us forward.

"I'm sure that our supporters are enjoying what they're seeing from their team again and will echo my sentiments and sincerest best wishes to Mick and Terry."