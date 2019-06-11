Ryan Lowe says he left Bury for Plymouth to further his career

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe says he dropped back down to League Two in order to further his career.

Lowe guided Bury to promotion last season but, with the club in severe financial difficulty, he opted to join Plymouth, who were relegated from Sky Bet League One.

He replaces Derek Adams, whose four years in charge at Home Park came to an end when he was sacked ahead of Plymouth's final game of the season.

"It means a lot, this is a fantastic club with a fantastic fan base. It's a big club for me," he told Sky Sports News.

"When I got the opportunity I was relishing it and I am over the moon to be the Argyle manager.

"Everything about the club and fanbase [convinced me]. I've taken a step back to take two steps forward.

"I was a League One manager but circumstances have changed that.

Ryan Lowe guided Bury to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season

"The situation going on at Bury was unfortunate, I hope that it gets resolved very quickly.

"When a fantastic football club like Argyle come calling for you it's a no-brainer.

"I am here to hopefully be successful and bring the good times back."

Lowe believes the current Argyle squad is already of League One standard and revealed he has been inundated with players interested in joining his project at Home Park.

"The squad I've got already is a League One squad, they probably should not have got relegated but did for obvious reasons," he added.

"There will be one or two that move on and one or two that come in. The phone's ringing and there are plenty of players that want to come.

"We'll put a competitive squad together and we'll give it a right go."