Stuart Pearce says managers target Wilfried Zaha, after Crystal Palace man's plea for help

Managers set out to target Wilfried Zaha, Stuart Pearce told Sky Sports News

Wilfried Zaha is targeted by managers trying to nullify Crystal Palace's threat through him, according to former Manchester City boss Stuart Pearce.

Zaha questioned whether he would need to break his leg before a red card was given to someone fouling him after Mathias Jorgensen was shown a yellow for a challenge in Palace's 1-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports News a caution was the right decision, but fellow guest and former City boss Pearce said Zaha was a target for managers, as Palace have not won a game without him since 2016.

Pearce said: "From a coach and manager's point of view, leading into a game you say the stats prove this guy is so crucial to Crystal Palace, so stop the ball going to him, stop him getting into his stride and stop him getting into your penalty area.

"However you do that, you'll nullify a lot of what Crystal Palace are trying to achieve. I can understand why Zaha has come out with the statement he has, especially after the Watford game. I thought Watford were trying to do a bit of a number on him."

Zaha is the most booked player for diving in the whole of the Premier League since 2013, and it has been questioned whether his reputation has had an effect on the punishment dished out to those who foul him.

That is a view shared by Daily Telegraph football correspondent Matt Law, who told the Sunday Supplement this week: "It's a difficult debate because he has been guilty of diving in the past. Rightly or wrongly, he has developed a reputation as someone who will go down too easily.

"It has now crossed over to the point where it works against him. He does get fouled, he does get rough treatment, and doesn't get the protection he deserves - part of that will be because of his reputation."

Zaha had called for more protection himself in a passionate interview following the Huddersfield game, after having Etienne Capoue's studs raked down his shin in their 2-1 defeat at Watford before the international break.

Zaha said: "I know that for a fact [opponents are out there to hurt me] but I just don't know what to do anymore.

"I end up arguing with referees because today the guy studded me in my shin - do they need to break my leg before anyone gets a red card?

"They won't allow me to go on runs or try anything. I know even if I get kicked, studded - I am not going to get anything so that's the only thing."