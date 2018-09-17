Wilfried Zaha treatment from Premier League referees won't change

Wilfried Zaha had asked for more protection from referees

Premier League match officials will not change the way they referee incidents involving Wilfried Zaha, despite his passionate plea for protection, Sky Sports News has been told.

On Saturday, the Crystal Palace winger said: "I feel like I'd have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a red card," after scoring the winner in Palace's 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) believe Saturday's official, Lee Mason, got it right when he booked Huddersfield's Mathias Jorgensen for his reckless challenge on Zaha.

However, privately they believe Watford's Etienne Capoue should have seen red for raking his studs down Zaha's calf in the Eagles' 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road before the international break.

In the summer, PGMOL chief Mike Riley and his team visited all Premier League clubs to discuss the issue of reckless challenges, where it was made clear what the difference is between red and yellow card offences.

Zaha was one of the five most-fouled players in the Premier League last season, a trend that has continued into the new campaign.

Palace are at home to Newcastle on Saturday.