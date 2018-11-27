Luka Milivojevic says Crystal Palace's draw with Manchester United gives them confidence

Luka Milivojevic believes Saturday's 0-0 draw at Manchester United will give Crystal Palace the confidence to turn their season around.

Palace's draw at Old Trafford leaves them in 16th place in the Premier League, but just a point clear of bottom-club Fulham after 16 games.

However, with games against Burnley, Brighton, West Ham and Leicester forthcoming, Milivojevic has backed his team-mates to climb the table and get more points on the board.

"That point will give us more confidence for sure," the midfielder told Sky Sports News.

"Now we have five or six games where we will not play against one of the top six teams. I hope to get some points in the next six, seven games, to take a lot of points.

"I think we deserve the points we have dropped, because we didn't have luck, we missed a lot of chances. I think in the next games we are going to start to win and I hope it starts on Saturday."

Palace have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring the lowest number of goals in the league alongside Huddersfield (eight).

Milivojevic is the only member of the squad to score at Selhurst Park this term, with two goals from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on October 28.

He added: "There are some obvious things that [we can work on]. We shot the first four games like 55 times and we didn't score. That means we miss a lot and we create a lot as well.

"We just have to continue and the luck must turn on our side because we, as a team, and the supporters we all deserve that and we are going to do that."