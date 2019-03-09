Roy Hodgson concedes Crystal Palace home form is an issue

2:59 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was disappointed with the lack of chances his side created, despite dominating possession in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was disappointed with the lack of chances his side created, despite dominating possession in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton

Roy Hodgson admits home form is an issue for Crystal Palace and hopes his side can be more clinical following defeat to Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Anthony Knockaert's second-half strike saw the visitors beat Palace 2-1 to move level on points with their rivals.

Palace have won just one of their last seven home Premier League games and have now lost eight at home this season.

Hodgson admits the record is concerning him and feels the problem lies with his forwards not taking goalscoring opportunities.

"It is an issue when you don't win at home and the expectations are mounting all the time," he told Sky Sports.

"We aren't as good at dealing with those expectations as we like to be. It's a déjà vu situation with the games like we played here and not won - either losing by the odd goal or drawing.

"It's not because the team have been outplayed or come across an opponent who has been too good for us. It's because we've not been able to turn goalscoring opportunities into goals."

Luka Milivojevic equalised for Palace before Knockaert's wonder strike

The defeat means Palace remain on 33 points with eight games left of the league campaign. And even though Palace have reached the quarter-final stages of the FA Cup, Hodgson says Premier League survival remains the priority.

He added: "Our priorities never change. Our priority from the start of the season is we want to stay in the league.

"Victory in the league today would have given us a great kick forward. This has given us a kick back.

"The priority is definitely to stay in the Premier League - to get into the cup semi-final would be a very nice thing, too."