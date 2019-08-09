Wilfried Zaha needs Crystal Palace fans to get behind him, says Roy Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha failed to secure a move away from Crystal Palace over the summer

Roy Hodgson urged Crystal Palace fans to be "sympathetic" to Wilfried Zaha ahead of their first Premier League game of the season against Everton on Saturday.

The former England manager hopes the fans will support the 26-year-old, who submitted a transfer request ahead of Thursday's deadline, according to Sky sources.

Having already sold Aaron-Wan Bissaka to Manchester United, Palace were able to hold on to their key forward despite him being linked with Everton and Arsenal.

"You can't control fans' reactions. Fans will react in the way they feel they should react," said Hodgson.

"Of course I hope that they won't get on Wilf's back. I hope they'll be sympathetic to him and will help him produce more good performances for the team.

"But whatever happens, Wilf will have to deal with that, just as he has had to deal with his disappointment over the last few days in the transfer window.

"I'm expecting him to be able to do those things. But it would be nice if our fans can draw a line under it and give him the support he needs to produce the performances that I as a manager and we as a team really need from him."

The Palace boss said he expected Zaha to perform as he had before, despite his desire to move but admitted that if players refuse to play it can harm the team.

Hodgson was Liverpool manager when Javier Mascherano refused to play after the first game of the season and acknowledged it did not do the team any good.

On whether he expected any similar behaviour from Zaha, he said: "No, I trust him totally.

"I'm expecting Wilf to go out and do on the training pitches and in matches what he has done during the two years that I have been here.

"Because there is no question that he has any disrespect for myself, the staff, the players and the coaches, not at all."