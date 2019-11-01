Roy Hodgson in talks over new Crystal Palace deal

0:43 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed he is in talks with Chairman Steve Parish about extending his contract with the club Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed he is in talks with Chairman Steve Parish about extending his contract with the club

Roy Hodgson is in talks over a new deal to remain as Crystal Palace manager, which will see him manage at the age of 73.

The former England boss could extend his record as the Premier League's oldest manager after opening new contract discussions with chairman Steve Parish to extend his tenure in charge at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, who signed a two-year deal when he was appointed manager of his boyhood club in September 2017, has led Palace to sixth in the Premier League after the opening 10 games of the campaign.

"Steve and I talk all the time. Sometimes these things get mooted so I suppose it's fair to say yes we're in talks but I can't give you anything more than that," Hodgson said.

Palace host in-form Leicester on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as the Eagles aim to maintain their position inside the top-six in the Premier League.

When asked if he saw his future at Selhurst Park, he replied: "Yes. Absolutely, if I'm going to stay in football then I see my future certainly being here. There is no question about that.

"I enjoy it very much here. I have been very happy in these two years. It's really just a question… I'm in discussions with Steve making certain they're as happy with me as I am to be at the club."

Hodgson referred to Donald Trump's intention to serve another term as President of the United States as reason why he should not fear remaining in charge as a football manager.

"I just read today or heard today that Donald Trump, who is a little bit older than I am, is planning to stay on as President of the United States for the next five years.

"With respect, this is an important job I have here but not as important as being the leader of the free world.

Roy Hodgson has managed sixteen teams in eight different countries

"I must say I don't wake up every morning thinking how old I am. I don't feel 72, no-one is going to make me feel 72 or make me feel like I am too old.

"The day may come when I feel that way and it certainly hasn't happened yet. Looking into the future I don't know when that's going to happen."

'Fear is facing a lion in the jungle - not Leicester!'

Leicester have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions, including a record-equalling 9-0 away win at Southampton, but Hodgson says his side are "concerned" about the Foxes rather than scared.

Asked if he feared Leicester, he replied: "You fear more if you are confronted with a tiger in the jungle! That is what real fear is. I don't think that the word fear is the right word to use when it comes to football matches.

"We have a lot of respect for Leicester City. We are perfectly aware that they are capable of beating us and that is not something we want to happen.

"We know that they have got that ability to do it so we are concerned about that but at least we have got it in our own hands to do something about it."

Despite the dominant manner of the victory by Brendan Rodgers' side at last week, Hodgson says his squad have not prepared differently for the match between two sides occupying European spots in the league table.

"We would have been preparing for a very good team performance irrespective of the Southampton game," he said.

"Obviously that adds even more spice to the affair, especially as far as Leicester are concerned because they are coming here on the back of two good results because they won away in the week in the Carabao Cup.

"But that kind of result lives long in the memory and I am certain it adds to [their] confidence. It can affect us as we are concerned. We were preparing anyway to meet a Leicester team with many good players.

"Obviously they are in excellent form so we will just have to hope that they don't do to us what they did to Southampton."