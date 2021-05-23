Roy Hodgson says Liverpool job could have been 'fitting end' as he prepares to leave Crystal Palace 10 years later

Departing Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says his time as Liverpool manager over a decade ago could have been a "fitting end" to his career.

After almost four years in charge of Palace, Hodgson will leave his role following the final match of the season against his former club at Anfield, live on Sky Sports, but has stopped short of saying he will retire from football.

The 73-year-old, who has managed 16 clubs in eight countries during a 45-year coaching career, replaced Rafael Benitez as Liverpool manager in the summer of 2010 but struggled to make an impact and lost his job six months later.

Image: Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season after almost four years in charge

Having initially signed a three-year contract, Hodgson says he would have considered calling time on management had his tenure on Merseyside ended differently.

"It wasn't successful enough on the field for me to really make a fuss about that decision. I was disappointed by it," Hodgson told Sky Sports.

"I was honestly thinking at the time that if I could get the three years of my contract there, it would have been a fitting end to my career, but that was in 2010 and it's 11 years later!"

Image: Hodgson left Liverpool in January 2011 and was replaced by Kenny Dalglish

'I'd replay England vs Iceland!'

While the Liverpool job proved a low point, a successful survival battle at West Brom allowed Hodgson the opportunity to manage his country, but a respectable showing at Euro 2012 was soon forgotten when England suffered a painful World Cup group-stage exit in Brazil two years later.

Hodgson again turned the tide and the introduction of several youngsters and a 100 per cent qualification campaign lifted spirits before Euro 2016, but a shock 2-1 loss to Iceland ensured the experienced boss left the international stage in embarrassing circumstances.

Image: Hodgson's last game as England manager was a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016

Asked if he could turn back the clock and pick a match he would want to play again, Hodgson said: "There have been so many matches but the most obvious one is the last England game against Iceland because we didn't look like we were going to produce that sort of performance and go out of the tournament in that way.

"In fact, we were feeling pretty good about ourselves and thinking we could get to France and play them in the next game and reach the final. So of course, that would be the one that you'd like to replay again."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Hodgson hoping for 'fitting' Palace finale

The England job was expected to be Hodgson's last role in management but, tempted back into work by his boyhood club, the veteran has brought stability to Selhurst Park and will depart Palace with the record of being the oldest person to ever manage in the Premier League.

He was given a guard of honour by both Palace and Arsenal teams this week after his departure was announced and is preparing for an emotional afternoon at Anfield on Sunday.

1:59 Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reveals why Hodgson is so highly regarded at Selhurst Park following the announcement of his departure

"One is always close to tears in these situations, there's no question of that, but I'm hoping I'll be able to keep the emotions reasonably in check," Hodgson said.

"Most importantly of all, I hope in my final game I'm going to see Crystal Palace give the same sort of performance that they've done in the past two games against Villa and Arsenal. I think we've been really good. If the lads can pull off a performance like that again that would be a really fitting finale when it comes to the football.

"The past few days for me have not been an emotional rollercoaster because it's been constantly going up and up and up, and I don't know how high it can go, but I know there's going to come a moment when like all rollercoasters, the carriage plummets downwards and I'm going to feel an enormous void.

"The world of Premier League football is going to sleep for a few weeks before the Euros starts so I'll take that opportunity to hibernate as well - for a few weeks at least."

1:05 Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison thinks Sean Dyche or Chris Wilder could be good options to succeed Hodgson at Selhurst Park

The race for a top-four finish in the Premier League will go to the wire, with seven games live on Sky Sports on the final day of the season.

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale - and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea will all be live on Sky Sports channels as the season reaches its climax and the Sky Sports cameras will also be at the Etihad to see champions Manchester City lift the trophy after taking on Everton.

Liverpool

Crystal Palace Sunday 23rd May 3:50pm Kick off 4:00pm

All games kick off at 4pm on Sunday May 23:

Man City vs Everton - live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports Main Event from 3.50pm

Leicester vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports Football from 3.50pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Action from 3.50pm

West Ham vs Southampton - live on Sky One from 3pm

Arsenal vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports Arena from 3.50pm

Fulham vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Mix from 3.50pm

- All games will be available on the Red Button on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.