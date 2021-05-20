Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4pm).

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is waiting on a late assessment on forward Diogo Jota ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Portugal international has a foot injury but, as it was not as serious as first feared, Klopp hopes he might be able to make his comeback after missing two matches.

Midfielder Naby Keita remains a doubt as he has not featured in the last four games.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke faces a fitness check to see if he can line up against his former club.

Benteke, who has scored in his last four appearances, came off before the end of Wednesday's 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell is also nursing a knock and Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who says he will be taking a roll call of fit players before training on Saturday, is definitely again without Luka Milivojevic (family issues), Eberechi Eze (Achilles), James McArthur (calf), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and Connor Wickham (muscle).

Liverpool are on the brink of pulling off an achievement which Jurgen Klopp described as "almost impossible" in March: finishing in the top four.

After that winning goal by goalkeeper Alisson at West Brom, Leicester's defeat at Chelsea, and a Liverpool win at Burnley, the Reds have moved above Leicester into fourth place on goal difference. Beat Crystal Palace at home and they will, almost certainly, be back in the Champions League next season. The only caveat is that they could be overtaken by Leicester on goal difference. But Leicester would need to beat Spurs by at least five goals for that to happen.

Fifth place would send Liverpool into the Europa League.

How to follow

Liverpool

Crystal Palace Sunday 23rd May 3:50pm Kick off 4:00pm

Jurgen Klopp's machine is functioning smoothly again. One more win will be enough to salvage what's been a miserable title defence. They can get it here.

Palace just might make a game of this at some point during the 90 minutes though.

Since assuring their safety, Roy Hodgson has allowed his players a bit more freedom in attacking areas. Only Liverpool have fired more shots at goal than Palace in their last four fixtures. The 10/11 for them to have 10 or more shots at Anfield is quite appealing for those that like a short price but I would rather take the 21/10 with Sky Bet for Andros Townsend to register a shot on target. In his last three starts from an attack-minded position on the left, Townsend has hit nine shots at goal with two of those on target. With Eberechi Eze and Luka Milivojevic both out, he's also on free-kick duties.

CORRECT SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

BETTING ANGLE: Andros Townsend to have one or more shots on target (21/10 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace by an aggregate score of 22-5.

Crystal Palace's last nine Premier League away games against Liverpool have seen them lose three in a row (1998-2013), win three in a row (2015-2017) and then lose three in a row (2017-2020).

Liverpool won 7-0 at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace this season - the most goals they've scored against an opponent in a single Premier League campaign is 11 (vs Ipswich in 2001-02).

Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the last four seasons, their longest such run since winning their season finale in 13 consecutive campaigns between 1907-08 and 1923-24.

This is the 12th time Crystal Palace have finished a top-flight campaign away from home, with the Eagles winning just one of their previous 11 such matches (D3 L7).

Crystal Palace have conceded 64 Premier League goals this season - only in 2004-05 (71) have they conceded more in a single campaign in the competition.

Liverpool's Sadio Mané has scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace - in the competition's history, only Robin van Persie (against Stoke) has scored in eight consecutive games against an opponent.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have scored a combined 19 Premier League goals for Liverpool against Crystal Palace. Only against Arsenal (20) have the trio scored more goals against a single Premier League opponent during their time at Liverpool.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored 10 Premier League goals this season, reaching double figures in the competition for the first time since 2016-17 (15). The Belgian has also scored five goals in his four away Premier League games against Liverpool - only Andy Cole (8) has scored more as a visiting player at Anfield in the competition's history.

This will be Roy Hodgson's last game in charge of Crystal Palace, with the 73-year-old having taken charge of more Premier League games for the Eagles than any other manager (148, including this game). Overall, this will be his 364th Premier League game in charge, overtaking José Mourinho into 8th in the all-time list.

