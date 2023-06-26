Roy Hodgson 'verbally agrees' to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season

Roy Hodgson has a "verbal agreement in place" to continue as manager of Crystal Palace next season, Sky Sports News understands.

However, as yet, a deal has still to be signed off to confirm the 75-year-old will remain at Selhurst Park next season.

Palace's bosses have taken their time to assess various options and have considered long-terms options as part of that due diligence.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reflects on his second spell at Crystal Palace after they drew their final game of the Premier League season against Nottingham Forest

But ultimately, Hodgson's popularity with many of the key players in the Palace squad helped sway the decision.

Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira in March on a short-term contract, with Palace picking up 18 points from his 10 games in charge as they comfortably stayed in the Premier League, eventually finishing 11th in the table.

Crystal Palace begin their 2023/24 season with a trip to Bramall Line to face newly promoted Sheffield United on August 12.

Palace, who are yet to announce their manager for the forthcoming campaign, then host last season's runners-up Arsenal at Selhurst Park on August 19 before heading to west London to face Brentford on August 26.

The Eagles take on rivals Brighton on December 23 at home before travelling to the Amex on February 3 for the return fixture on the south coast.

Over the festive period, Palace go to Chelsea on Boxing Day and then host Brentford on December 30.

Palace round off their season by facing Man Utd in south London on May 4 before a trip to Wolves on May 11 and then, finally, the visit of Aston Villa on May 19.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.