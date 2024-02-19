Crystal Palace appoint Oliver Glasner as manager after Roy Hodgson steps down

Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager.

Roy Hodgson stepped down as Palace boss hours before their match against Everton on Monday Night Football.

Hodgson, 76, was taken ill during training on Thursday and then underwent tests in hospital. The club confirmed he is now out of hospital and "doing well".

In a club statement announcing his departure, Hodgson said: "I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

Palace confirmed Glasner's appointment shortly after on a deal until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

"He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage," chairman Steve Parish said.

Who is Oliver Glasner?

Glasner, 49, started his coaching career with Austrian sides SV Ried and LASK before heading to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

His greatest success came at Frankfurt, winning the Europa League in 2022 by beating Rangers in the final on penalties.

Glasner's side followed up that success by finishing runners-up in the German Cup the following season.

Frankfurt decided to part ways with Glasner at the end of the 2022-23 season, a year before his contract was set to expire after a disappointing second half of the campaign.

"Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond," Parish added.

Crystal Palace's next six fixtures Everton (a) - Monday, live on Sky Sports

Burnley (h) - February 24

Tottenham (a) - March 2

Luton (h) - March 9

Newcastle (h) - March 16

Nottingham Forest (a) - March 30

View from Germany: Glasner is tactical mastermind

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze:

"Glasner is an under-rated coach, he is a mastermind tactically and he has his own mind.

"He is very strong and powerful and not the kind of person that says yes to everything.

"He is special in a positive way and a very good coach."

What do the stats say about Palace this season?

Hodgson leaves Palace with the club sat 16th in the table, just five points clear of the drop zone.

The Eagles have underperformed across a raft of attacking metrics in the Premier League. Going into this latest round of matches they ranked 17th for goals, 18th for expected goals and 19th for converting shots, while also registering the fewest sprints.

Injuries to talismanic duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are a primary reason for those underwhelming numbers.

Palace have been twice as effective for goals scored, win rate and points-per-game in the four league games the pair have started together this term.

Hodgson's league returns this season are on par with Vieira's ratios when he was axed last season, hovering around a 25 per cent win rate and averaging at one point per game.