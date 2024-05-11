Oliver Glasner: Crystal Palace boss to remain at club despite Bayern Munich interest

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner will remain at the club despite interest from Bayern Munich.

The German giants are searching for a successor to Thomas Tuchel and have shown an interest in Glasner in the last few days.

However the Austrian will not speak to Bayern over their managerial vacancy, with the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss happy at Selhurst Park after making a huge impact in his 12 games in charge so far.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Wolves and Crystal Palace

The 49-year-old, who was appointed Eagles boss in February on a contract until June 2026, has impressed in his short time, with Saturday's 3-1 win at Wolves their fifth win in six Premier League games.

The victory at Molineux saw Glasner's side leapfrog Wolves into 12th place and, with one game left to play, Palace still have ambitions of a top-half finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oliver Glasner believes his Crystal Palace side are flourishing as his team enjoy playing together

Since Glasner's first game in charge in February, only Manchester City (nine wins, 29 points) and Arsenal (nine wins, 28 points) have won more games and points in the Premier League than the Eagles (six wins, 21 points).

Bayern open Flick talks over return as head coach - Sky in Germany

Image: Hansi Flick won seven trophies as Bayern boss between 2019 and 2021

Glasner's happiness at Palace has seen Bayern Munich begin talks with Hansi Flick over a return as head coach, according to Sky in Germany.

Flick is ready to re-engage with the club and could now be the one to end their protracted search for a successor to Tuchel.

Bayern have already been rejected by Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick.

Flick won seven trophies as Bayern boss between 2019 and 2021 left to become Germany boss.

They won both Bundesliga titles in his time as well as the 2019-20 Champions League, domestic and super cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by two late Real Madrid goals on Wednesday.

Sky in Germany are also reporting ex-Bayern Munich and Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who is the World Cup's all-time top scorer, could become an assistant coach under Flick if he was to return to the Allianz Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In-form Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze tell Sky Sports talk about their partnership with Michael Olise and why playing together has brought the good times back to Crystal Palace

Back in February, a Monday night mauling of Manchester United felt a million miles away for Crystal Palace.

Pressure had been mounting on then-manager Roy Hodgson amid a run of just three wins from 17 in the Premier League.

Fans had become disillusioned with banners attacking the club's direction and ownership during matches. Heavy defeats at Arsenal and arch-rivals Brighton had supporters fearing that a season which initially felt like a holding pattern was veering off-course down into the Championship.

Yet in the space of weeks, Glasner has reunited and galvanised the support base and instilled a clear playing vision - in stark contrast to the Manchester United team his side dismantled on a memorable night at Selhurst Park.

Perhaps nobody has been revitalised more than a Frenchman who had endured an at times anonymous three years prior, and had scored just 11 Premier League goals.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a striker reborn under Glasner.

Read James Savundra's feature about Glasner's Palace revolution.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book the fight now