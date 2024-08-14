Marc Guehi transfer: Crystal Palace defender insists he can put attention to one side amid Newcastle interest

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi insists he is ignoring speculation over his future, amid interest from Newcastle, and is only focused on Palace's opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle have made a third bid for the England international and their increased proposal, which was made over the weekend, is under consideration by Palace with discussions ongoing.

The Magpies' second offer - placed last Thursday - was worth in the region of £50m, but Palace value Guehi at £65m.

Asked whether he can put the attention to one side ahead of Palace's game on Sunday, Guehi exclusively told Sky Sports News: "I can, I've been doing it my whole life really. I've never really been one to be looking too much into myself, if that makes sense.

"But I think it's always important to focus on what truly is important, and that's the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season as a team we're at it."

On Tuesday, Palace chairman Steve Parish told Newcastle to pay a premium price to sign the 24-year-old, claiming "if you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money".

Parish believes the ex-Chelsea defender is a "generational talent" who the club will fight to retain this summer ahead of the deadline closing on August 30.

Guehi said of Parish's comments: "Humbled, humbled by that. For someone that is such a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing, for someone like me.

"I'm not sure I'm a superstar, but some really kind words from the chairman, so it's really nice to hear that."

A key factor in talks between Palace and Newcastle is Guehi's remaining contract length.

He is 18 months away from discussing pre-contracts with teams abroad and two years away from leaving on a free.

But Guehi, who starred for England in their run to the Euro 2024 final, insists he is happy at Selhurst Park as speculation continues to mount around his long-term future.

Asked whether he is happy and enjoying life, he responded: "I am. Honestly, it's good to be back here, it's good to be back playing again amongst team-mates.

"A nice little run-out in front of the fans again [started last Sunday's 1-1 pre-season home draw against Nantes], so yeah, all positive at the moment."

He added: "I think there's a real culture of togetherness here, and that is from everyone, from the academy, the women's [team] and the men's [team] as well. Everyone's really on the same page, a real family.

"Very cliche to say, but honestly it's just an amazing place to be at."

Fulham make improved offer for Guehi's Palace team-mate Andersen

Latest from Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge:

Fulham have gone back in with an improved offer for Guehi's Crystal Palace team-mate and centre-back partner Joachim Andersen.

The bid for the 28-year-old is understood to be £30m - including performance-related add-ons.

Palace are very keen to keep the Denmark international and therefore the bid is unlikely to be accepted.

Fulham also remain interested in Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos.

Marco Silva's side are awaiting the outcome of their bid for Andersen before considering another offer for Carlos after their opening bid was rejected.

Fulham are in the market to bring in one more centre-back before the end of the window having signed Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal.

Why do Newcastle want Guehi?

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

"Eddie Howe is desperate to bring in Marc Guehi. He's an England international and everyone saw over the summer just what he can bring to a side, being part of that England defence that went all the way to the Euros final.

"He's been pretty impressive for a long time now at Crystal Palace. It would be another player who knows the Premier League, who's an international and I think crucially as well, knows some of the Newcastle players within that squad.

"He's quite close with Anthony Gordon, who of course was away in the summer with England as well and they came through the youth ranks together for the national team, and also Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall who he was alongside at Chelsea.

"Newcastle are looking to add numbers in defence where they're a little bit short, particularly on the right-hand side where they only really have Fabian Schar in that position

"Guehi can play right centre-back and left centre-back as well, so you would give them that option on either side."