Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes deserve recognition - but they are not Harry Kane yet, says Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his strike partnership of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes deserve the recognition they are now getting - but neither are on the level of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Barnes scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and Wood hit 10 but the partnership have already have scored six apiece this term.

When asked if he feels his strike duo are getting the plaudits they deserve, Dyche admitted he was pleased with the praise they have been receiving but said they have a long way to go before comparisons can be drawn with players such as Harry Kane.

"I think the main two (Chris) Wood and (Ashley) Barnes, [are getting more recognition] of course, Jay Rodriguez has had his moments, less so but (Matej) Vydra behind that," he said.

Sean Dyche says he is a big fan of Kane

"The main two that people are talking about, I think so.

"They are not Harry Kane yet, I'm a big fan of his, everyone knows that. He's a top player and a top professional.

"We are looking for the players to continue to adapt and continue to improve. It's an ongoing thing, this is what we've always asked of our players.

"Not just their performances, which of course are very important to continue our journey in the Premier League, but also learning and improving. We like to think that the players, no matter their age, are still looking to do that."

Dyche has a number of fitness concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Tottenham.

Kevin Long (hip), Barnes (groin), Ashley Westwood (groin) are all doubts, along with Charlie Taylor (hamstring).

Phil Bardsley did not train on Thursday and Johann Berg Gudmundsson misses out.

"A three-game week is tough," added Dyche. "We made a decision with Barnsey on Tuesday [to rest him against Manchester City], it was as much his decision as ours."