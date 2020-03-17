Kieran Trippier intends to retire as a Burnley player

Kieran Trippier says Burnley is the only club he would return to England to play for

Kieran Trippier has revealed he wants to retire at Burnley and would only return to the Premier League to play at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche.

The 29-year-old England international is currently playing for Atletico Madrid in Spain and has impressed under Diego Simeone since joining the club last summer from Tottenham.

Trippier spent four years at Spurs having developed into one of the Premier League's best full-backs during a similar-length spell at Burnley.

Dyche frequently refers to having no favourite players except Trippier and it is clear the feeling is mutual, with the Bury-born defender revealing he has spoken to the Burnley boss twice a week since leaving the club in 2015.

"We're in contact all the time about family, football - he still mothers me about taking me back one day" Sean Dyche

Trippier told the Burnley Express: "We have a great relationship. We're in contact all the time about family, football - he still mothers me about taking me back one day. It'll happen one day for sure, I'll 100 per cent be back playing for them.

"I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can but I'll know when the time is right.

"If I'm at Atleti for another two years, that'll take me to 32, and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for.

"After that I'd start my coaching badges and I'd love to coach at Burnley. I'd just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes."