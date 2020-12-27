Burnley boss Sean Dyche left 'incredibly frustrated' by decisions in defeat to Leeds

Sean Dyche was left "incredibly frustrated" after Burnley's 1-0 defeat at Leeds, claiming key decisions went against his side.

Patrick Bamford's fifth-minute penalty proved decisive after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Burnley were then denied an equaliser in the 17th minute. Ashley Barnes turned the ball home, but referee Robert Jones had already blown for an alleged foul by Ben Mee on goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

'You can't run, jump and knee someone in the back'

Dyche, who had spoken to Jones after the match, said of the disallowed goal: "Ben Mee does nothing other than clearly attempt to win a header. He doesn't even look at the man.

"The 'keeper comes out, knees him in the back, drops the ball and somehow that's a foul on him and it's an impossibility, even allowing for the protection of keepers.

"I have no clue where the game is at physically now," he added.

"The lucky thing is everyone will see it, that's a bizarre incident. That can't be in the game. It should be a penalty for us - you can't run, jump and knee someone in the back.

"So I'm incredibly frustrated, and lots of other decisions, but they're two very important decisions that have gone against us."

More reaction to Burnley's disallowed goal... Ben Mee: "I don't know how it's a foul against me. If anything, don't give anything - it's more of a penalty than a free-kick. Barnsey put in a good finish, but I don't know what he (the referee) was doing."



Ashley Barnes: "The keeper tried to smash Ben Mee, missed the ball and I put it in. I don't know why it was ruled out. There were so many decisions all day, it's frustrating.”



Marcelon Bielsa: "Sincerely I don't know whether the calls were correct or not. I just accept the decisions of the referees. As you ask the question, it seems we have benefitted from the decision."



Patrick Bamford: "There were lots of fouls that could've gone either way for both teams. As a team they [Burnley] were screaming for everything and that influences a referee, sometimes not in a positive way. I thought the referee did his job and I thought he had an alright game."

Dyche: Pope won the ball

Dyche did not think Leeds should have been awarded their early penalty, arguing that Pope had won the ball before colliding with Bamford.

"Popey got the ball," Dyche said. "You can tell by the trajectory of the ball, so I'm amazed, no I'm not amazed, because at the very top of the game they've said they want more penalties.

"There is a directive, I understand that, but ironically we've only had one in 24 games, which is bizarre in itself."

'I asked him what he thought... he didn't answer'

After the game, Dyche's frustrations were clear as he went to speak to the referee, and when asked what was said, he added: "I merely asked the referee what time he would like me in, that's it. He didn't answer me. I will be going in to ask him what he thought.

"In my experience, they usually say something they thought, bizarrely, didn't happen, when you've seen it 20 times, and I always find that a bit peculiar.

"I have conversations with the powers that be at the Premier League and the referees, trying to get an angle on tidying the game up. It's not working. They ask for your opinion by the way and you give it, but there's not many people who agree that the game needs tidying up so at times you are a lone voice."

'The game needs tidying up'

"It's just common sense," Dyche said when asked what needs tidying up in the game.

"Players screaming - I don't think you need that in the game. That's a new one now because of empty stadiums. Players going down with nothing, players feigning injury - that's a horrible one.

"I don't enjoy that one and then you see an actual physical contact like that and it's a clear penalty, but it doesn't get given."

'We had so many chances'

Leeds dominated the first half and missed a host of chances, but Burnley turned the tables on Marcelo Bielsa's side in the second period as they pressed for an equaliser.

"They had a bright start - poor shape from us and they got in behind us," Dyche added. "Second half we were terrific, out-ran them and out-performed them.

"Credit to them, they've been working hard to get a clean sheet. But we had so many chances to find the final key pass or finish (in the second half) and didn't."

Should Barnes' strike have been ruled out?

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I don't blame Dyche [for being frustrated]. I'd be so frustrated if I was a manager. The mistake Robert Jones makes is he blows the whistle too quickly. Sometimes you've got to let it breathe. The goalkeeper comes in and just takes him out. His left knee goes into the back of Mee.

"When we think about how much the game has become sanitized, we talk about players jumping with their arms up in the air, but for some reason, when a goalkeeper decides to come in and put a knee in the back of a player, we let that go.

"It's a brilliant finish from Barnes as well, and, for me, it's the other way around if anything. The goalkeeper has fouled Mee. The referee needs to let it go, and then make a decision.

"Robert Jones got it wrong. It's very early into his Premier League career, but if he had his time again, he'd have just took a breath before making his decision because no doubt, it should've gone the other way."