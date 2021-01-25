Sean Dyche: Burnley manager has 'no problem' with current contract expiry date

Sean Dyche believes the demands on football managers are becoming tougher, but the Premier League's longest-serving boss is comfortable with his own contract situation at Burnley as he adjusts to new ownership.
After Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea, Dyche said he believes consumer culture is creeping into football as instant results are demanded, but he believes Burnley's new owners appreciate the work he has done since taking over in 2012.
"I've got no problem with my current situation," said Dyche, whose deal runs until the summer of 2022.
"I presume (my record) counts in the sense that most people feel we've done a good job collectively over the years and the new ownership group, I'm sure they're aware of that."
Dyche said he felt Lampard had been doing a good job at Chelsea but added that the pressure on managers was becoming ever more intense.
"The demands change and get higher and higher," he said. "It mirrors life and our demands as people. We all want everything delivered tomorrow with bigger support - that consumer side of life - it comes into football and sometimes there's a very short space of time.
"Managers get hired and fired more quickly. I'm not sure but I think the managerial life span is down to 14 or 16 months now. People want success and they want it now and it's a big challenge for managers."
Dyche's Burnley side host Aston Villa on Wednesday before travelling to Chelsea on Saturday, but Dyche said he had not yet had time to think about how the expected appointment of Thomas Tuchel would affect his planning for the trip to Stamford Bridge.
"I don't know what will happen with him in terms of quarantine. Will he have to come in and wait?" he said.
"In theory, if he is appointed, I don't know what the rules are with for him. Then of course the next step is to work with the team.
"We've just got to be flexibly-minded for what could occur with that situation."