Burnley to offer 3,500 free tickets for final Premier League home game of the season against Liverpool

Burnley have announced plans to distribute free tickets to 3,500 fans for their final home game of the season against Liverpool on May 19 via a ballot system.

The Clarets will make the ballot available to all supporters who have renewed their season tickets for next season, with successful applicants encouraged to make a donation to NHS Charities Together.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "This fixture is opportunity to reward our loyal season ticket holders who have shown incredible support to the club throughout the pandemic.

"We have therefore decided to make tickets for this fixture free of charge. If supporters are able to, the club is encouraging successful applications in the ballot to consider making a donation to the NHS charities."

Image: Manchester City fans watched their side win a fourth straight Carabao Cup at Wembley.

PL confirms no away fans for final two games

The Premier League confirmed on Wednesday that no away supporters will be permitted to attend matches for the final two rounds of the 2020/21 season.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18 and 19 and in round 38 on May 23, provided the government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17.

However, a decision has now been taken to limit this to home spectators.

The Premier League rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.