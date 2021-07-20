Burnley transfer news: Wayne Hennessey joins on two-year deal

Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year deal following his release by Crystal Palace.

The club hold an option to extend the 34-year-old's contract for an additional year.

Hennessey, Wales' most-capped goalkeeper with 96 appearances, will provide competition for Burnley's England international Nick Pope.

"Popey's a great lad but it's competition, which is healthy," Hennessey told the club's website.

✅ 181 @premierleague appearances

✅ Record-breaking Wales international



Wayne Hennessey joins the Clarets! ✍️#CroesoWayne 🐉 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 20, 2021

"That's part of the goalkeeping union. There's always competition. There's always that one spot but we'll be friends off the field.

"There's a fantastic spirit here and hopefully we'll do really well this season.

"We've always known what Burnley are like. A great atmosphere. The lads are superb, always tight and have always played really well together and with Sean Dyche, as well, have an amazing manager.

"They're exciting times and I'm excited to start working with the lads."

Hennessey, on the bench for all four of Wales' Euro 2020 matches, has made a total of 181 Premier League appearances for Wolves and Palace and has also had loan spells at Stockport and Yeovil.

He is the Clarets' second senior summer signing after the arrival of defender Nathan Collins from Stoke for an undisclosed fee.

