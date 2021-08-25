Burnley transfer news: Aaron Lennon re-joins club after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor

Aaron Lennon returns to Turf Moor after a season in Turkish football and Sean Dyche has started him in Burnley's Carabao Cup second round tie with Newcastle; the Clarets are also close to bringing Maxwel Cornet to the club from Lyon

Wednesday 25 August 2021 19:34, UK

Aaron Lennon has returned to Burnley
Aaron Lennon has returned to Burnley

Aaron Lennon has rejoined Burnley on a one-year contract after a spell training with his former club.

The 34-year-old winger was a free agent after departing Turkish side Kayserispor, who he made 36 appearances for last season.

Former England international Lennon joined Burnley from Everton in 2018 and played 41 Premier League matches, scoring once, before leaving two years later.

The Clarets said on Twitter: "We are delighted to confirm that winger Aaron Lennon has agreed a deal to return to Turf Moor as a Burnley player."

Lennon was drafted straight into the Burnley starting line-up for the Carabao Cup second-round clash with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Lyon have accepted Burnley's £15m offer for Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet.

The Turf Moor club have also signed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey plus centre-backs Nathan Collins and Jacob Bedeau this summer, while Ben Gibson has departed to join Norwich and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lukas Jensen have been loaned out.

