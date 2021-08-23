Maxwel Cornet: Burnley have £15m offer accepted for Lyon player

Lyon have accepted Burnley's £15m offer for Ivory Coast left-back Maxwel Cornet.

The 24-year-old will now make the final decision on whether he joins Sean Dyche's side.

Burnley's offer represents a potential club record-equalling transfer, £15m also being the price they paid Middlesbrough for centre-back Ben Gibson in 2018.

The Cornet fee would be paid across five instalments, Sky Sports News understands.

Cornet has been a mainstay of Lyon's sides for the last six seasons, having been a regular first-team player since joining the club as a teenager from Metz in 2015.

Playing in a mixture of roles down the left, Cornet has scored 51 goals in all competitions for Lyon.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 21 times by his country, only missed two games last season as Lyon finished fourth in the French top division to secure a Europa League place.

But his place in the team has come under threat since Lyon signed Euro 2020 winner Emerson Palmieri on loan from Chelsea last week.

Emerson made his debut in Sunday's 3-3 draw with Clermont, a game Cornet was suspended for after being sent off in the preceding 3-0 defeat at Angers.

After that red card, Cornet had to reach out on Instagram to deny reports of a bust-up with team-mate Marcelo, who has since been banished to Lyon's reserves and was not involved in the squad against Clermont.

