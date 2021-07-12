Man City transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Jack Grealish - Manchester City want to sign Grealish after Euro 2020, but Aston Villa remain determined to keep him and have opened talks about a new contract (June 25, Sky Sports News).

Harry Kane - Manchester City have made a £100m bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane (June 21, Sky Sports News).

However, Pep Guardiola told Catalan network TV3 in July: "At the prices [quoted] we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

"We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren't going to buy a striker for next season.

"We'll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can't, we'll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final."

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Gabriel Jesus - The striker is Juventus' top target - even though Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to stay another year (July 12, The Sun).

Confirmed Man City signings

-

Confirmed Man City departures

Sergio Aguero - Barcelona, free

Eric Garcia - Barcelona, free

Jack Harrison - Leeds, undisclosed

Daniel Grimshaw - Blackpool, free

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Anderlecht, loan

James Trafford - Accrington, loan

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth, loan

Lewis Fiorini - Lincoln, loan

Alexander Robertson - Ross County, loan