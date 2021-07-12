Football transfer news, rumours, reports and gossip

Looking for transfer rumours and gossip? Get the latest all in one place.
For all the latest confirmed summer transfers and Sky Sports' latest on deals in the pipeline, follow our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Arsenal transfer rumours
Houssem Aouar, James Maddison and more...
Chelsea transfer rumours
Declan Rice, Erling Haaland and more...
Liverpool transfer rumours
Youri Tielemans to replace Gini Wijnaldum?
Trending
- Grealish responds after Keane criticises England players over Saka pen
- Man Utd allowed to discuss Varane terms
- Debate: Was Southgate right with shootout selections?
- Neville's verdict: Tactics, penalties and England pride
- World Cup 2022: How long for England to wait?
- Italy vs England player ratings: Give Saka a ten
- England Euro 2020 player ratings: Sterling stars
- Chelsea transfer news: £150m for Haaland?
- Where did it go wrong for England?
- Southgate: Racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho, Saka unforgivable
Man City transfer rumours
Harry Kane, Lautaro Martinez, and more...
Man Utd transfer rumours
The latest on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and much more...
Tottenham transfer rumours
Is a striker on the way?
Transfer news by team
Looking for the latest on your club? Check out team-by-team news from the Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two and the Scottish Premiership.
Transfer Centre
Follow the latest transfer news and gossip across the leagues, wherever you are, with our live blog.
Paper talk
Get the latest from the back pages.
Done Deals
All the latest transfers, across the leagues.
Premier League ins and outs
A handy club-by-club guide to who's done what business so far.