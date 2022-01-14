Burnley vs Leicester postponed by Premier League due to Covid cases and injuries in Clarets squad

Burnley's Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday has been postponed.

It is the fourth Burnley match this season to be postponed due to Covid-19 but the first time the request has come from the Turf Moor club. The relegation-threatened Clarets also had another fixture, against Tottenham, postponed at short notice due to heavy snow.

A league statement said: "The Premier League Board accepted Burnley's application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases

and injuries."

Burnley saw three consecutive matches - against Watford, Aston Villa and Everton - postponed last month due to Covid-19 cases within the opposition camps.

The re-arranged match against Watford is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, though must now be in doubt.

Burnley were without seven players due to Covid-19 during last weekend's 2-1 FA Cup loss to Championship side Huddersfield, a match that was also missed by manager Sean Dyche, and have since seen Chris Wood join Newcastle.

Which Premier League games have been called off?

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14 (now January 19, 8pm)

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15 (now January 18, 7.30pm)

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16 (now January 19, 7.30pm)

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18 (now January 11, 7.45pm)

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18 (now January 12, 7.45pm)

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19 (now January 11, 8pm)

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30

Leicester vs Norwich - Saturday January 1

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday January 2

Burnley vs Leicester - Saturday January 15