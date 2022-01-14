Everton vs Chelsea: Women's Super League fixture called off due to Covid cases and injuries in hosts' squad

Chelsea Women's match at Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been called off due to a number of injuries and Covid cases in the hosts' squad.

Everton revealed they would be unable to select a team to fulfil the fixture and requested a postponement, which has been granted.

Chelsea confirmed that both they and the Football Association were in agreement that the game should be rescheduled.

Everton said that, since last weekend's match against Aston Villa was called off due to Covid, a "significant number" of players and staff had contracted illness or suffered an injury.

No new date has yet been confirmed for the fixture.

The postponement means Everton's next game is due to be the WSL match at West Ham on January 23, while Chelsea's next fixture is also at West Ham, in the Continental Tyres Cup on Wednesday.

Everton have not played since their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on December 19, while Chelsea's most recent match was their 4-0 loss at Wolfsburg three days earlier.

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner and forward Ella Toone have won the Women's Super League Manager and Player of the Month awards.

Skinner oversaw two wins out of two in December, beating Brighton 2-0 and thrashing Aston Villa 5-0.

A good first half of the season under Skinner has taken United up to fourth in the WSL table, two points above rivals Manchester City.

Skinner, who previously managed Birmingham City, joined United in the summer from US side Orlando Pride, replacing the outgoing Casey Stoney.

December's Player of the Month Toone played 90 minutes in the win at Brighton and scored twice as United put five past Villa.

The 22-year-old forward has been in impressive form this season, recording five goals and four assists in 10 games to help United to fourth place in the WSL.