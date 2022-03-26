Victor Moses: Premier League blocks Burnley's bid to bring Spartak Moscow player back from Russia

Burnley's attempt to rescue Victor Moses from the distress of being left in limbo in warring Russia has been blocked by the Premier League.

The Spartak Moscow player is still stuck in the capital, isolated from family and friends.

Moses, a former Chelsea wing-back, is considered out of contract until June 30 this year, and can be signed under special dispensation granted by FIFA and UEFA.

There has been a temporary amending of the statutes governing transfers due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Burnley have tried to provide Moses with the opportunity to play again, earn a salary, and be reunited with his family in England, but the Premier League does not want to accept any such request, citing the sporting integrity of the competition.

The Premier League has declined to comment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The sporting world has come out in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion as Jeremy Langdon reports

La Liga has been allowing clubs to sign footballers affected by the war, while Sheffield United became the first English side to recruit a player - Filip Uremovic - as a result of his contract with a Russian team being temporarily suspended.

The Premier League has come under criticism for its stance.

Former Finland captain Tim Sparv told Sky Sports News: "We need to do everything we can to help players get out of Russia, a country led by a dictator.

"We need to give them the chance to go and play somewhere where they feel safe. This is a humanitarian issue."

Serie A and the Bundesliga have also barred clubs from using the special dispensation on the grounds of sporting integrity.

Russia and Turkey have joined the UK and Ireland in declaring an interest to host Euro 2028.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged UEFA to make Ukraine the hosts of Euro 2028 despite a joint bid from the UK and Republic of Ireland and has described a bid from Russia as 'beyond satire'

It had seemed a joint-bid from the UK and Ireland would be the sole application for the tournament but on Wednesday Russia - despite the current suspension of their clubs and national teams by FIFA and UEFA over the country's invasion of Ukraine - and Turkey surprisingly put their name forwards to host the competition.

Russia and Turkey have also declared an interest in hosting Euro 2032, with Italy rivalling them for that edition of the European Championships.

The Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 competitions will be awarded to host countries in September 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol says the Russian Football Federation have no chance of hosting either the Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 Championships and their expression of interest is simply a publicity stunt

Russia successfully hosted the 2018 World Cup but has been exiled from the international sports community since its invasion of Ukraine a month ago, with UEFA having already stripped St Petersburg of hosting rights for this season's men's Champions League final.

They have been able to put their name forward for these competitions because the Russian Football Union was not suspended when FIFA and UEFA banned the club and national teams.