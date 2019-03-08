Emiliano Buendia scores unstoppable strike for Norwich against Swansea

0:29 Emiliano Buendía scored a stunning goal in Norwich's Championship match with Swansea to put his side 1-0 ahead in the 54th minute. Emiliano Buendía scored a stunning goal in Norwich's Championship match with Swansea to put his side 1-0 ahead in the 54th minute.

Emiliano Buendia scored a stunning goal to earn Norwich a vital three points in a 1-0 win over Swansea on Friday evening.

The Canaries had been nowhere near their best in a first half when they struggled to deal with the intensity of Graham Potter's side, but the momentum turned in their favour nine minutes after the break.

Part of the credit went to Onel Hernandez, who drew the Swansea backline away from his team-mate and then proceeds to slide a simple ball to Buendia on the edge of the area. The 22-year-old took a perfect first touch and fired a left-footed rocket beyond Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

It proved to be the only goal of the game, as Daniel Farke's men held on to the narrow victory to move five points clear of second-placed Leeds, if only for the evening.