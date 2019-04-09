Norwich 'will find solutions' to Emi Buendia suspension, says Daniel Farke

Emi Buendia will miss half of Norwich's remaining games this season

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says his side will find solutions to cope with Emi Buendia's suspension.

Buendia was sent off in Norwich's 4-0 win over QPR for a reckless tackle on midfielder Josh Scowen and will miss their next three games.

The Argentine scored his fourth goal in five games for Farke's side in the win and, ahead of their meeting with Reading on Wednesday, the German admitted he will be a big loss.

4:03 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and QPR

"Emi is a key player for us," said Farke. "He was in great shape and able to bring end product and balance to the team.

"When a player of this quality isn't available it's a big blow but we have to handle bans, suspensions and injuries.

"That's why you can't play an entire season with a handful of players and we have a group that will find the solutions."

Norwich currently sit top of the Championship, seven points clear of second-placed Sheffield United with six games to go.

Buendia has eight goals and 11 assists for Norwich this season

Buendia has been crucial to the Canaries' recent form. He scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Swansea and added another two when they beat Hull City 3-2 the following week.

Despite Buendia now missing three of their last six games, Farke does not view this as anything too dissimilar to what has happened throughout the season.

He added: "I have total belief in the lads. We're not relying on just one player which we've showed in previous games. Several players were tired during the season but they were replaceable.

"Without those that replaced them, we wouldn't have been able to go on. We showed that we were able to find solutions and hopefully we can do the same without Emi."