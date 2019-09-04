Norwich defender Timm Klose set for months out with ligament injury

Timm Klose suffered the injury in his only appearance for Norwich this season

Norwich City face a mounting injury crisis with centre back Timm Klose set to be out for a "few months" with a knee problem.

The Swiss international suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in the Carabao Cup second-round defeat to Crawley Town on August 27.

Klose posted on Instagram: "Unfortunately I have to take a break for a few months from doing the thing I love the most.

"During this time my teammates and the club have my total support.

"Time for me to fix the problem, recover and come back stronger than ever!"

The Canaries have also confirmed midfielder Tom Trybull has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in the 2-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday.

The club will continue to assess centre half Christoph Zimmerman, who was taken to hospital after colliding with Hammers forward Sebastien Haller at the London Stadium.

Head coach Daniel Farke has a depleted backline with club captain Grant Hanley pulling out of Scotland's squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium with a groin injury.

This leaves Ben Godfrey as the club's only fit centre back.

Norwich are 19th in the Premier League table with just one win from their opening four games back in the top flight.