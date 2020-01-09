Max Aarons: Borussia Dortmund interested in Norwich full-back

Max Aarons made his first-team debut at Norwich in August

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of clubs who are keen to sign Norwich right-back Max Aarons.

The 19-year-old's growing list of admirers includes Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham as well as Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

However, the majority of those interested would prefer to conclude a deal in the summer.

Aarons was linked with Manchester United last summer

Norwich are understood to be willing to let Aarons leave Carrow Road this month for a fee of around £30m - with Spurs considering whether to steal a march on their competitors and potentially agree a transfer in the next three weeks.

Aarons joined Norwich's academy in 2016 and made his first-team debut in August last year.

Daniel Farke has put his faith in Max Aarons

He was a key member of the squad which secured promotion to the Premier League last season after winning the Sky Bet Championship.

Aarons has made 19 Premier League appearances so far this season with Norwich bottom of the table.

Sky Sports' Nick Wright...

'Then few weeks into the 2018/19 Championship season - Daniel Farke's second at the helm - he broke into the senior side, making his league debut in a fiercely-contested East Anglian derby against Ipswich.

'He has not looked back.

'Since that afternoon at Portman Road, Aarons has racked up more league minutes than any other outfield player at Norwich. His marauding runs up their right flank were a feature of last year's promotion-winning campaign, earning him a place in the Championship team of the year, and even in what has been a difficult start to the new season, he has handled the step up impressively.'

Read more on how Max Aarons' unconventional route into football - and why this is still only the start

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast is also back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.