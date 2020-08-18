Xavi Quintilla: Defender completes season-long loan switch to Norwich

Xavi Quintilla in action for Villarreal earlier this year

Norwich have signed defender Xavi Quintilla from Villarreal on a season-long loan deal.

The Championship side say they will retain an option to make the deal permanent throughout the course of next season.

The 23-year-old Quintilla, who came through Barcelona's well-known La Masia academy, has played for Spain at U16-U19 level and made 23 appearances for Villarreal last season.

Primarily a left-back, he can also play at the heart of the defence if needed.

He told his new club's website: "I'm so happy and proud to be here and to play for Norwich in England and in the Championship.

"My philosophy and my football is similar to Norwich's.

"I played before for Villarreal and Barcelona's academy, and I think Norwich works a bit like them, so it's great for me.

"I come here to play as many minutes as possible. We want to play good football for the fans to see.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, so I will do everything possible to get Norwich into the top league."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "Xavi is a player we've been following and tracking for some time.

"I'm happy it has been possible to sign him at this stage, because he is a young player with experience at the top level.

"We had a situation last season where we were a little short in the full-back areas, so we've now been able to add competition and options in those areas."

