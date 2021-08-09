Josh Sargent: Werder Bremen striker set for Norwich City medical ahead of £8m transfer

USA international Josh Sargent set to make a move to the Premier League with Norwich City after spending entire professional career in Bundesliga with Werder Bremen.

By Lyall Thomas

Monday 9 August 2021 13:40, UK

Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent could be Norwich City&#39;s next signing
Image: Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent will undergo his Norwich City medical on Monday

Striker Josh Sargent will undergo a medical at Norwich City on Monday ahead of an £8m transfer from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old USA international will fly into England to complete the transfer, which was agreed on Friday.

Sargent was pulled from Bremen's squad for their German Cup clash with VfL Osnabruck on Saturday, having been excused from training on Friday as well.

Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann said of Sargent: "We are about to finalise a transfer with a foreign club. Because of this, Josh told us that he wasn't in the right frame of mind to play on Saturday. As a result, we let him go home from training."

Sargent was one of few players to come out of Bremen's 2020-21 season, one which ended in relegation, with any credit.

He scored seven goals in all competitions and also hit the target twice on the opening day of the 2. Bundesliga season last weekend against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Sargent is one of America's brightest talents on the international stage as well, having already won 16 senior caps after a prolific goalscoring record in youth football.

