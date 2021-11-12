Norwich City expected to offer Dean Smith manager's job in next few days

Norwich City are expected to offer Dean Smith the manager's job in the next few days.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several days and Smith's representatives are now in advanced talks over the details of his contract.

Smith and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard were understood to be in a two-horse race to take charge at Carrow Road, but the latter withdrew from the running as he does not feel the job is right for him at this stage of his career.

Sky Sports News has been told that, even before Lampard withdrew his interest, Norwich's bosses had been impressed by the vision and ethos of Smith's ideas for the squad.

Smith is still visiting family in New York, but talks have been ongoing with his agent and the 50-year-old is ready to fly back to sign a deal as soon as the final details can be agreed.

Norwich sacked former boss Daniel Farke just hours after they recorded their first Premier League win of the season, away to Brentford on November 6.

The Canaries are bottom of the table after collecting just five points from their first 11 games since returning to the top flight.

Their next game after the current international break is at home to Southampton on November 20.