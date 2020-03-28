QPR boss Mark Warburton insists football season must finish

0:46 QPR manager Mark Warburton says supporters should be given confirmation on whether the season will be finished. QPR manager Mark Warburton says supporters should be given confirmation on whether the season will be finished.

QPR boss Mark Warburton insists the current season must be completed to protect football's "integrity" - even if that means competitions being shortened for the following campaign.

As things stand, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League are scheduled to resume their respective competitions on April 30 after all were stalled by the coronavirus outbreak.

That date will almost certainly be moved back for the third time when those bodies hold a meeting next week, with an actual time-frame for return likely to be much further away.

Tiers further down the football pyramid have cancelled their delayed leagues, meaning promotion and relegation will not occur.

There has been some talk of a similar measure taking place across all levels, but Warburton feels the game would suffer if a season which was nearing completion was simply expunged.

"I feel very strongly that we have to finish this season," Warburton told Sky Sports News.

"I feel so strongly that for the integrity of the game - we're 80 per cent through - we absolutely have to finish this season.

"And supporters want to hear that, they want that confirmation."

Warburton insists that his view point is a "neutral" one, given the fact that his QPR side were in a mid-table 13th place in the Championship when the EFL suspended all matches on March 13.

The former Nottingham Forest manager is suggesting a truncated 2020/21 season played under different rules, to enable it to be completed in time for Euro 2021, which UEFA has announced will begin on June 11 next year.

"I keep hearing comments about next season - there has to be pain somewhere, there has to be change, it can't be all as normal," Warburton said.

"So if that means next season is condensed, so be it. If the Champions League reverts back to a knockout stage we had a few years ago, for one season, so be it. If the playoffs this season become one-legged affairs, third playing sixth at home, so be it.

"We've got to adapt, we can't talk about unprecedented times, unchartered waters, and then expect no change."