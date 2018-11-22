Claude Puel says Leicester must look to the future following helicopter crash

Claude Puel wants his Leicester squad to focus on football

Leicester manager Claude Puel feels the club must look to the future following last month's tragic helicopter clash.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died with four others when his helicopter came down following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

The Leicester squad have returned after the international break and face a trip to Brighton on Saturday, with Puel saying he wants his team to focus on the football.

He said: "We'll try but we know it will be difficult. I think we have to restore all focus on football. It is the most important thing and that is the quickest thing that we can do, to continue this way.

"It's important to have the good concentration on football to continue to improve. Our tributes for the chairman are in our minds but now it is important to speak about football."

Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester's trip to the Amex. The striker is battling to recover from a groin injury he suffered in the 0-0 draw against Burnley.

James Maddison is back in training after a knee problem but Harry Maguire will miss out again following his own knee injury, while Rachid Ghezzal has a knock.