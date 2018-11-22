Jonny Evans says international break helped Leicester after helicopter tragedy

0:46 Jonny Evans hopes Leicester can play 'in the right way' following an emotional few weeks Jonny Evans hopes Leicester can play 'in the right way' following an emotional few weeks

Jonny Evans says Leicester have benefited from the recent international break as the club continue coming to terms with the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with four other people when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium on October 27, following a Premier League game against West Ham.

The Foxes opted to play their next game away at Cardiff just seven days after the tragedy before returning to the King Power Stadium to face Burnley in an emotional match on November 10.

The majority of Claude Puel's squad then departed to join their respective national teams during the international window and Evans believes the break has helped the club to move forward after their initial period of mourning.

Leicester's players wore T-shirts bearing the name of late club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

"The last two games our emotions were heightened," said Evans. "There was a lot of adrenaline because the emotions were so high, especially in that first game against Cardiff.

"You could sense it when you came onto the pitch. I think it will maybe help us going forward that we've now got those two games out of the way.

"We can try and keep our emotions at a certain level so we're playing the game in the right way."

When asked if the club had returned to a relative level of normality, Evans added: "I hope we can get that. Everyone will be fighting for that and we don't get carried away with our emotions in games.

Leicester's squad attended Vichai's funeral in Bangkok

"We've been away on internationals, some of the lads have just come back in today so it will be good to get everyone back together and start preparing for the game against Brighton."

Evans has found first-team opportunities limited at Leicester since joining the club in a £3.5m move from West Brom during the summer window.

Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan have been the preferred pairing at centre-back and Evans admits he has found his lack of game time frustrating.

Evans hopes the club can start to move forward

"When you come to a new club you come with a vision of yourself playing. I think everybody does, you want to make an impact at the club," he said.

"I picked up an injury just before the start of the season and Wes [Morgan] has come in and been absolutely outstanding.

"I have to be respectful to the players that are here. He is club captain and Harry [Maguire] - when I first saw him I thought he was an unbelievable player.

"I just have to be patient. Football can change at any moment."