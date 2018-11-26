Claude Puel targets Carabao Cup success as tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Claude Puel led Southampton to the League Cup final in 2017

Claude Puel believes guiding Leicester to the Carabao Cup title would prove a fitting tribute to late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Foxes host Southampton on Tuesday in the fourth-round tie which was postponed in the wake of the helicopter crash which killed Srivaddhanaprabha and four others following the Premier League match against West Ham on October 27.

Puel said ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton it was time to move forward following the tragedy and the French boss, who led Southampton to the 2017 EFL Cup final, is determined to perform well in the competition once again.

"It's important to play all these games with the right desire and good aggressiveness and mentality. We have the squad to maintain a good level," said Puel.

"It will be a good opportunity for the squad to perform together and to win something. We know the importance of winning something. The cup will be important for us.

"The chairman liked it a lot and it will be our desire to try to perform. We know the difficulties in the cup, but it's a good motivation."

Puel's side will face Manchester City in the quarter-finals if they beat Southampton

Puel, who will be without the injured Harry Maguire and suspended James Maddison, says Leicester have made good progress, but remain in need of a cutting edge following three draws from their past four Premier League games.

"We need to continue to improve our quality in the final third," he said. "We continue to improve young players, step by step, some find themselves in the national team for the first time.

"It's a good mix of youth and experience and we have to perform and want to finish in the top half of the table, as high as possible. Afterwards, we have to look at looking something with the cups."

Leicester's game against under-fire Mark Hughes' side will be the club's second home game at the King Power Stadium since Srivaddhanaprabha's death and Puel accepts it will be another emotional night.

"Before we had a good togetherness, but of course after an event (like this) we have more focus. More concentration on the objective," he added.

"It's a common aim. The most important thing is to play together, to perform and to pay tribute to our chairman at the end.

"It's our responsibility and I hope we can have this in our head all the time."