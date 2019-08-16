Brendan Rodgers admires Frank Lampard's youth policy at Chelsea

1:22 Brendan Rodgers believes Frank Lampard's knowledge of Chelsea makes him 'perfect' for the club, as Leicester prepare to visit Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday Brendan Rodgers believes Frank Lampard's knowledge of Chelsea makes him 'perfect' for the club, as Leicester prepare to visit Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday

Brendan Rodgers says he admires Frank Lampard's desire to promote young talent at Chelsea but concedes he will be well aware of the need to achieve success at Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues midfielder Lampard was appointed as manager in July and, faced with a transfer embargo, has placed younger players such as former Derby loanee Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham firmly in his first-team plans.

Lampard has lost his first two competitive games in charge, including a penalty shoot-out defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, but Rodgers says the club's record goalscorer is "perfect" for the role.

"I think Frank has done very well since he has gone in," Rodgers said. "You can't forget this is a team that has finished third last season and won the Europa League. So it tells you everything about the talent that is in the squad.

"But I think Frank is perfect for it. Him, Jody and Joe Edwards, who are around the first team, they understand the fabric of Chelsea and what it is about.

"I have been really impressed watching the team. Okay, they have lost their first couple of games but the tempo of their game is good. They are obviously going to play at a higher intensity and tempo in their game.

"Frank understands the policy at the club, how it works and will be looking to bring in some of the young players which he has done. He has given them an opportunity. You have to admire that.

"People have always looked at Chelsea and wondered if they are going to get a chance. For whatever reason they haven't got the opportunity. Frank is now there with Jody and Joe and will give them that chance to flourish. Then they are always going to have top-class players around that."

Rodgers, whose squad began the league campaign with a goalless draw against Wolves last weekend, worked within the Chelsea youth set up and despite the goodwill Lampard holds within the supporters, knows his managerial counterpart has to meet the club's high standards.

"This will hopefully mean for a number of them they will get that opportunity because every young player needs a chance and I am sure Frank will give them that," Rodgers said.

"He will be very focused on trying to help Chelsea achieve because he as much as everyone knows the success they want to have.

"I am sure he will do very well. He will want to be the very best he can be.

He added: "Frank is a hero for the supporters so he knows he will get that support. But ultimately he will know that he wants to win and succeed as a manager. I am sure it is an opportunity he will relish."

Andy King joined Rangers on a season-long loan on Wednesday and former Celtic boss Rodgers admits he wasn't aware of the destination for the midfielder until the final minute.

The 30-year-old has won League One, Championship and the Premier League titles during his time at Leicester and will now play under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

"I spoke to Andy a few weeks ago. I have known Andy since he was 15 and his time at Chelsea. He has been a great servant here for many years," Rodgers said.

"Over the course of the summer I said if I didn't feel he was going to be a part of the squad I wanted to tell him as early as I could.

"Him going to Rangers I wasn't aware of. It was something that all happened very quickly for us."