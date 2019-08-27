Rachid Ghezzal: Leicester City winger in talks with Olympiakos

Rachid Ghezzal has not featured for Leicester so far this season

Greek side Olympiakos are in negotiations with Leicester to sign their Algerian right-winger Rachid Ghezzal.

The 27-year-old was signed by former Foxes boss Claude Puel for £12.5m from AS Monaco a year ago.

Olympiakos are eager to agree a deal ahead of the Super League Greece transfer deadline on August 31.

Ghezzal scored three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions during the 2018/19 campaign but is yet to feature in Brendan Rodgers' plans so far this season.

The Algeria international has three years remaining on his current Leicester deal after agreeing a four-year contract when he arrived in 2018.

Ghezzal would be the eighth player to move away from the King Power Stadium this summer if he joins Olympiakos.

Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani recently joined Ghezzal's former club Monaco on season-long loan deals.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80m in a world-record transfer for a defender before the English transfer deadline.

