Brendan Rodgers: Breaking FA Cup duck is inspiration for Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to take Leicester City to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1982 this weekend

Brendan Rodgers has identified the fact Leicester have never won the FA Cup as a major source of motivation to win this season's competition.

Rodgers' side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea in their delayed quarter-final tie on Sunday in pursuit of their first place in the last four since 1982.

The FA Cup is a trophy Leicester have never won but Rodgers feels this could be the year to put those records right in what has already been an impressive campaign, including a club record run of eight successive top-flight wins and a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton.

Rodgers said: "In our time together we wanted to create history of our own and throughout this season we have broken records and had performances that have enabled us to do that.

"The club has not won the competition. There is a real motivating factor for us to do it for ownership, the players and supporters.

"We've shown our intent in the cup competitions, getting to the semi-final of the League Cup and now the quarter-final of the FA Cup. We now want to get to the final. That has been the aim since the outset."

Leicester had been favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final after drawing relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the semi-finals but they conceded in the last minute of the second leg to slump to an agonising 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Rodgers said: "We were really disappointed with the Aston Villa semi-final and created a number of chances, so that is something that we'll use as a positive going forward.

"In order to succeed you need to feel that you're never going to have it all your own way. You've got to lose games like that, semi-finals. There is a great motivation there not to have that feeling again."