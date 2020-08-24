James Maddison: Leicester midfielder signs new contract

James Maddison's new deal ties him to Leicester until 2024

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Maddison signed a five-year contract upon joining Leicester from Norwich in the summer of 2018, but two impressive campaigns have earned the 23-year-old extended and improved terms.

Maddison has scored 16 goals in 76 Leicester appearances, with his club form earning him a first England appearance, in last year's European Championships qualifier against Montenegro.

"I'm so happy to sign a new contract for this football club," Maddison told LCFC.com.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be part of that. What we've achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team.

"I've enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season."

Maddison's commitment will provide a boost for Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Leicester looked set to secure Champions League qualification for much of the 2019/20 campaign, but a poor run of form following the Premier League's restart saw them fall behind Manchester United and Chelsea into fifth, and left to settle for a Europa League place.

Maddison's commitment to the club will provide a boost for manager Brendan Rodgers, with another of his young stars, Ben Chilwell, on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea.

Leicester are set to begin their Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted West Brom on September 12.

