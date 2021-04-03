Caglar Soyuncu: Leicester defender tests positive for coronavirus while on Turkey duty

Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu has tested positive for coronavirus, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

The Foxes were without Soyuncu for Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City after he returned a positive test while on international duty with Turkey.

A number of other players in the Turkey squad have also tested positive.

Rodgers said after Saturday's league defeat that it was highly unlikely Soyuncu would be available for next Sunday's game at West Ham.

Leicester officials are now working with the Turkish Federation to determine when Soyuncu, who is still in Turkey, can return to the UK.

Manchester City were simply too good for Leicester as they continued their march towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

Man City were completely dominant in every area but the scoreline stayed goalless in the first half - coming closest through Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick off the crossbar - as Leicester failed to register a single shot, touching the ball just once in the opposition box.

The champions elect deserved their opener through Benjamin Mendy (58), only his second goal for Man City, coolly curling home from 12 yards after a smart turn in the box.

Pep Guardiola's side wrapped up the win through birthday boy Gabriel Jesus (74), initially played through by De Bruyne's eye-of-a-needle pass, before exchanging passes with Raheem Sterling at close range and converting at close range.

The result means Man City are 17 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand, and are a maximum of 11 points away from securing the title. In the race for the top four, fifth-place West Ham will be just four points off Leicester if they beat Wolves on Monday Night Football.