Leicester: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

After missing out on the Premier League's top four on the final day, we analyse the plans and priorities for Leicester in the summer transfer window.

Which positions are Leicester targeting?

There are three key areas for Leicester this summer.

Jamie Vardy turned 34 in January and the Foxes are starting to plan for life without the striker. Kelechi Iheanacho's incredible boost in form has reduced the urgency for an immediate forward addition, but Leicester will want more cover for the pair with Vardy's involvement likely to lessen over the coming years.

The Foxes have also been on the hunt for another winger, even before the season-ending injury for Harvey Barnes. Cengiz Under has failed to shine, making just 19 appearances in all competitions this season, and his loan from Roma will not be extended.

At the back, cover in the centre of defence is also high on the agenda. Brendan Rodgers has regularly used a back three, but Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu have all had their injury problems during a busy season - against Tottenham on Sunday, the absences of Evans and Fofana was clear to see.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan has also announced his retirement, removing a further option. Timothy Castagne has deputised well in the centre-back position and a similar player who can play both in the middle and at full-back would be ideal for the Foxes.

One of Leicester's other priorities will be keeping hold of their key players. Since winning the Premier League in 2016, they have sold a vital player in four of their five summers - N'Golo Kante (2016), Riyad Mahrez (2017), Harry Maguire (2019) and Ben Chilwell (2020).

Nevertheless, Leicester just keep getting stronger.

What do the stats say about Leicester?

After scoring two penalties on the final day against Tottenham, Leicester scored the joint-highest number of Premier League penalties this season (10), level with Manchester United.

Vardy netted both on Sunday, taking his overall penalty tally for the season to eight. Youri Tielemans scored the other two.

Penalties would also have boosted their shot conversion rate too. Excluding blocks, Leicester converted 20 per cent of their shots - the second highest in the Premier League behind Tottenham (20.12 per cent), although by the smallest of margins.

What the manager has said

Image: Leicester are looking for back-up alongside forward pair Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy

Brendan Rodgers on the summer priorities: "I think there are a number of key areas we want to look at.

"If I think of this season, we have played in a different way, maybe not so consistently [in the same formation] because of the number of injuries we've had compared to last season.

"There are a number of areas we want to strengthen in the squad if we can do that. It's OK me sitting here saying that, the world has changed in a number of ways with the pandemic and the finances.

"The club have already spoken on that, and where they can support to improve the squad, they will look to do that, which is great."

Brendan Rodgers after the final game of the season: "We'll want to strengthen at the top end of the field. We need more of a goal threat, we need to have a bit more physicality in the team and it's also a mindset as well.

"I want to bring in one or two players who have that winning feeling, and understand it and to add that to the group of talented players we hope will continue to progress. It's a very exciting period ahead, but we'll go away and have a rest and get back ready for the summer with a few new additions to help the team and let's see if we can keep pushing on.

"It's not just about bringing players in. It's about bringing players in who have the right profile and having that [winning] mentality as a start point. Maybe players who have won something or have that feeling of competing at the top end with their respective teams. That's something that will help the team.

"We're also losing players with experience so it's important to bring in experience to it as well."

"We want to bring in players that can improve the squad, we'll see what evolves over the course of the summer and if there are bids for players or what not. It's not something I've considered too much, to be honest."

Brendan Rodgers on his future: "The fans can have no worries about myself. I absolutely love it here at Leicester and even with the emotion that we've just missed out, it motivates me even more to be here and to try and help the club to push us towards that level."

What should Leicester do this summer?

Image: James Justin's return early next season has lessened the need for an out-and-out full-back, says Rob Dorsett

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett writes: "A winger is right at the top of Leicester's wanted list - ideally someone who can play on either flank. Barnes is set to return for pre-season training, despite two knee operations, but he will need some support even when he is back to his best.

"Leicester would also like to get a promising young striker in now who can push Vardy and Iheanacho for a starting place. Whoever they target will be signed as a long-term replacement when Vardy decides to retire.

"Odsonne Edouard has long been linked with Leicester, and Rodgers is a big admirer, having worked with him successfully at Celtic.

"Switching to the other end of the field, a player who has the versatility to cover full-back and centre-back would be ideal as Leicester look again to be included in the latter stages of domestic and European competition.

"However, with the emergence of Luke Thomas and the expected return of James Justin from his ACL injury early next season, the need for an out-and-out full back has lessened. Both are still young players, aged 19 and 23 respectively, and will be key to Leicester's future."

Image: Leicester are planning for the long term without Jamie Vardy

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh writes: "Under Rodgers, Leicester are establishing themselves as one of the Premier League's best teams, demonstrated with their fifth-place finish and superb FA Cup victory.

"This is likely to become the norm, not the exception, in upcoming seasons and expanding the squad depth is going to be key for Leicester with another Europa League campaign on the horizon.

"Rodgers has already said Leicester are hoping to strengthen in a number of areas, which is vital to continue their recent achievements. The Foxes have already proven they can be competitive on multiple fronts, but they will want to keep doing so.

"A new striker is key. Vardy is 34 and although he was Leicester's top scorer for the season, his 15 goals is the second-lowest tally he has registered in the Premier League. A mid-season absence has had an impact, but even the seemingly evergreen Vardy cannot go on forever.

"It will take a special player to replace him too. Iheanacho has had his best-ever scoring season in the Premier League, by some distance, but is he the long-term solution? With European football and an FA Cup victory, Leicester can now compete for some of the world's top talent.

"They have a history of finding lesser-known gems and making them stars - Vardy is a prime example of that - and it's an exciting prospect to see if Leicester can do the same this summer."