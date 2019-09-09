Kalvin Phillips: Leeds United midfielder signs new five-year deal

Kalvin Phillips has committed his future to Leeds until 2024

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year contract at Elland Road.

Aston Villa were linked with Phillips during the summer transfer window but the 23-year-old has committed his long-term future to Leeds with a deal that ties him to his boyhood club until the summer of 2024.

"Over the course of the summer transfer window, Phillips was subject to high-profile interest from a number of Premier League sides, with the club rebuffing multiple offers in excess of £20m," read a statement from Leeds.

"The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, with the immediate goal of securing top-flight football.

"As a club, we are thrilled that Kalvin shares the same vision and potential for Leeds United, which has been demonstrated by committing his long-term future to the Whites."

Speaking to Sky Sports News, moments after signing his new deal, Phillips said: "Obviously I am buzzing. There was a lot of speculation over the summer - I'm just glad to get all of that out of the way now and focus on the season and hopefully get Leeds back and promoted.

Phillips says Marcelo Bielsa's belief in him was key to him penning a new deal

"From being a young boy playing here, I've always wanted to be at this club and I am just happy to sign a new deal.

"Last year was one of the best years of my career and I can only put that down to the people around me, the manager, the coaching staff and the players.

"It was one of the main reasons I wanted to be here. I spoke to the manager and he said clearly that he wanted me to stay, so I was very happy with that."

Phillips has made 148 appearances for United since breaking into the first team during the 2014-15 season.

The defensive midfielder was named in the Sky Bet Championship team of the season for the 2018-19 campaign, after making 46 appearances in all competitions.

Phillips has featured for Leeds in every match so far this season, helping Marcelo Bielsa's side to third in the Championship table behind Swansea City and Charlton.