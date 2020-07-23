Ilan Meslier joins Leeds on three-year deal after loan move made permanent
Meslier becomes second Leeds signing of the summer, after Helder Costa's loan move was turned into four-year permanent contract
Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has completed his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year contract with the newly-promoted side.
The Frenchman initially joined Leeds last summer on a season-long loan deal but, after impressing as deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, he has made the switch to Elland Road on a long-term basis.
Meslier made 11 appearances in all competitions for Marcelo Bielsa's side during the 2019/20 campaign as they won the Sky Bet Championship, including Wednesday night's 4-0 thrashing of Charlton that relegated the Addicks to League One.
The 20-year-old made his United debut in January's FA Cup third-round tie with Arsenal and also featured in 10 league games, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.
Meslier progressed through the ranks with Lorient and has won caps with France at U18, U19 and U20 level.
He becomes Leeds' second signing of the summer, after winger Helder Costa's loan move from Wolves also became permanent.