Michael Cuisance: Leeds close to signing Bayern Munich midfielder

Leeds are close to securing the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich.
The France U20 international is set to become Leeds' eighth signing of the window, and could undergo a medical with the club as early as Wednesday.
Cuisance joined Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2019 but has made just 11 appearances for the German and European champions.
He was left out of the squad for Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim and was an unused substitute for the European Super Cup victory over Sevilla, but did play for 17 minutes in Bayern's 8-0 thrashing of Schalke in their opening Bundesliga game.
Following their return to the Premier League, Leeds have signed Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno, Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, Freiburg defender Robin Koch, Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Wigan forward Joe Gelhardt.
They have also added Helder Costa from Wolves on a permanent deal following his loan spell last year, and re-signed Jack Harrison on another loan deal from Manchester City.
