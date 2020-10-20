Kalvin Phillips: Leeds midfielder out for up to six weeks with shoulder injury

Leeds have confirmed midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

The England international does not require surgery on the injury, which he suffered during Leeds's 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Monday.

It is a major setback for Phillips in what has otherwise been an exciting year following the club's promotion to the Premier League and the 24-year-old earning a senior England debut.

England boss Gareth Southgate was in the stands at Elland Road on Monday, having picked Phillips in the last two international squads.

Phillips has started all five Premier League games so far this season for Leeds, who sit 10th in the table on seven points.

In a statement on Tuesday, Leeds said: "Kalvin began his rehab at Thorp Arch this morning and will be working hard with the medical team to return to action as soon as possible."

Leeds were dealt a double injury blow over the international break as centre-backs Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente both reported back with issues.

Cooper was declared fit for Monday's game against Wolves but was injured in the warm-up and had to be replaced by Pascal Struijk.